Palestinian Shot After Charging Israeli Officers While Yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was shot after lunging at Israeli officers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday evening while shouting “Allahu akbar,” local media reported.

The officers, who were stationed near the Cotton Merchants’ Gate to the Temple Mount, responded by opening fire. The assailant was hit and evacuated to a hospital. No other injuries were reported. Police were seen rushing to the area after the event.

The incident follows multiple attacks by Palestinian assailants in and around the Old City of Jerusalem in recent weeks — including a stabbing outside the same Cotton Merchants’ Gate in March that left two Israeli officers injured. Earlier this week, a Palestinian man charged border police officers with two knives outside Damascus Gate, stabbing one in the neck before being shot and evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

Since March, Israel has grappled with a renewed surge of attacks by Palestinian and Arab Israeli perpetrators that has left 19 people dead and multiple injured.