Friday, May 13th | 12 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Counter-Terrorism Officer Seriously Wounded in Jenin Clashes

Palestinians May Try to Damage Evidence Related to Reporter’s Death, Israeli Sources Warn

Quick Fix to US, Iran Nuclear Deal Differences Unlikely: French Diplomat

Israel Slams Palestinian Authority for Rejecting Joint Probe Into Reporter’s Death

The Global Domino Effect Is Shaking Up High-Tech Complacency and Is Rapidly Approaching Israel

‘F—ing Jew’: Chicago Councilwoman Reports Former City Official for Antisemitic Invective

Iraqis Could Face Death Penalty for Promoting Israeli Normalization

Kate Winslet Explains Involvement in Controversial Documentary About Israel-Hamas Conflict by Hamas-Linked Director

Israel Authorizes Project to Build 4,427 Homes in West Bank

Antisemitic German COVID-19 Conspiracy Theorist Will Face Incitement Charges After All

May 13, 2022 6:57 am
0

Israeli Counter-Terrorism Officer Seriously Wounded in Jenin Clashes

avatar by i24 News

Israeli soldiers run during a raid in Jenin in the West Bank March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman  TPX

i24 News – Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen engaged in gunfire in the northern West Bank on Friday, seriously wounding an Israeli counter-terrorism officer.

The Yamam counter-terrorism unit officer was evacuated by helicopter to the hospital.

Israeli forces raided the village of Burqin near Jenin, clashing with armed Palestinians, wounding 13.

According to Palestinian reports, Israeli troops surrounded a suspect’s home and called on those inside to surrender.

Related coverage

May 12, 2022 4:53 pm
0

Palestinians May Try to Damage Evidence Related to Reporter’s Death, Israeli Sources Warn

Israeli officials told American and international counterparts that there is a suspicion that Palestinian authorities are trying to destroy or...

The suspect was identified as Mohammad al-Dab’i, an Islamic Jihad terror group’s military wing member.

The military reportedly fired an anti-tank missile toward the home, and footage showed the house on fire.

Clashes were also reported in the Jenin refugee camp, where the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said 11 were wounded, including one critically.

One of the wounded was identified as Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of convicted terror leader Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the six who escaped from Gilboa Prison in September before being recaptured.

He was transferred to a hospital in Jenin for medical treatment.

Israeli forces have been carrying out raids in the area amid a wave of terror attacks that has seen 19 killed inside Israel.

Prominent Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead during clashes between Israeli soldiers and armed Palestinians, increasing tensions in the area and forcing police on high alert.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.