Israeli Counter-Terrorism Officer Seriously Wounded in Jenin Clashes

i24 News – Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen engaged in gunfire in the northern West Bank on Friday, seriously wounding an Israeli counter-terrorism officer.

The Yamam counter-terrorism unit officer was evacuated by helicopter to the hospital.

Israeli forces raided the village of Burqin near Jenin, clashing with armed Palestinians, wounding 13.

According to Palestinian reports, Israeli troops surrounded a suspect’s home and called on those inside to surrender.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad al-Dab’i, an Islamic Jihad terror group’s military wing member.

The military reportedly fired an anti-tank missile toward the home, and footage showed the house on fire.

Clashes were also reported in the Jenin refugee camp, where the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said 11 were wounded, including one critically.

One of the wounded was identified as Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of convicted terror leader Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the six who escaped from Gilboa Prison in September before being recaptured.

He was transferred to a hospital in Jenin for medical treatment.

Israeli forces have been carrying out raids in the area amid a wave of terror attacks that has seen 19 killed inside Israel.

Prominent Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead during clashes between Israeli soldiers and armed Palestinians, increasing tensions in the area and forcing police on high alert.