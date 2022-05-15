Monday, May 16th | 15 Iyyar 5782

May 15, 2022 10:30 am
0

Palestinian Militant Dies of Wounds, Days After Clashes With Israeli Troops

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Palestinian throws a chair at burning tires during clashes with Israeli forces following a raid, in Jenin in the West Bank April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo

A Palestinian gunman, brother of a prominent terrorist in the West Bank, died in an Israeli hospital on Sunday, two days after being wounded in clashes with Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced Daoud Zubeidi’s death, citing information from Israeli authorities, and armed groups vowed revenge.

He was the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, a former commander of the Fatah party’s Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the West Bank city of Jenin who escaped with five other militants from a maximum security Israeli prison in September. All were caught.

Daoud Zubeidi, 43, was shot in Jenin on Friday in exchanges of fire with Israeli troops and transferred to hospital in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. An Israeli officer was also killed in clashes in Jenin that day.

May 16, 2022 12:38 pm
0

“We swear to God, the response to the martydom of leader … Zubaidi will be painful, strong and unprecedented,” the Jenin Brigade, a group within the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, said in a statement.

Jenin has been a frequent target of intensified Israeli arrest raids following the killing, since March, of 18 people, including three police officers and a security guard, in a wave of Arab terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

