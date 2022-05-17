Tuesday, May 17th | 17 Iyyar 5782

May 17, 2022 12:24 pm
Israel to Simulate Striking Iran in Military Drill

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

The Israeli Air Force participates in the eight “Iniohos” multinational exercise in Greece in March 2022. Photo: IDF

i24 News – Israel’s army will simulate a strike on targets far from the country’s borders by deploying many aircraft on different fronts in its large-scale “Chariots of Fire” exercise, Israel’s military announced Tuesday.

The army, which is seriously considering several military options against Iran in the event of a failure of nuclear talks between the West and the Islamic Republic, will train on one of the possible options.

Thousands of soldiers and reservists are participating in the exercise, which involves all commands, the air force and navy, as well as regular and reserve forces.

The purpose of the three-week exercise is to improve the readiness of the entire military and examine troops’ ability to conduct a robust and sustained campaign against enemy forces on multiple fronts simultaneously.

According to the military, if a comprehensive campaign erupts in the country’s north, Iran could act against Israel. In addition, Israel’s military is also preparing for the possibility that Tehran’s proxies in Yemen, Syria and Iraq could target Israeli territory with missiles or suicide drones.

On the sidelines of the stalled Iranian nuclear talks, Defense Minister Benny Gantz will travel to the United States on Wednesday to meet with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin for discussions on the Iranian issue and the evolving changes and threats in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla, arrived in Israel for talks with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi regarding collaboration in intelligence and operations.

