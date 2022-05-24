Gal Gadot Investing in Israeli Edtech Startup Safe School

CTech – Actress and film producer Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano have announced they are investing in ed-tech startup Safe School, founded last summer by former journalist Doron Herman.

Safe School is a content streaming platform for schools and municipalities. The company creates personalized educational plans to combat and reduce bullying and cyberbullying. The platform is currently operating in Israel, where it has onboarded almost 600 schools. Gadot and Varsano’s investment comes on the back of a $2 million Seed round led by Safe School’s Co-Founder, Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix.

The size of the investment made by Gadot and Varsano was not revealed, but according to Calcalist estimates is believed to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“When I left journalism a year-and-a-half ago I was looking for people who could talk and empower girls aged 12-13. Someone suggested we approach Gal Gadot and after talking with her the idea was born that she and Jaron would join as active partners,” Herman told Calcalist. “We had many meetings and she heard many children talking about being bullied and excommunicated.”

Related coverage IDF Forces Come Under Palestinian Fire Near Jenin; Seize Terror Suspect, Assault Rifles Israeli security forces came under fire as they apprehended a terrorism suspect and assault rifles during a Tuesday morning raid...

Safe School’s content is created within the framework of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), focusing on children’s rapidly changing digital life. Safe School is led by a team of former news and media experts and education professional (teachers, social workers, school counselors, and educational psychologists). The team has created hundreds of video units with accompanying teaching material that gives tools to educators to deal with everyday school climate challenges, with topics including online safety, sex education, empowerment, learning skills, empathy, digital orientation, teamwork, and more.

“We are glad to participate in a project that puts such an important topic at the front: creating a safer digital sphere for our kids,” Gadot and Varsano said. “As parents of three young girls, we know how today’s digital era makes us all revisit the challenges our kid’s face, especially mental ones. We all bear the responsibility — as a society — to give them and their educators the proper tools to prosper.”