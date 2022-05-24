Tuesday, May 24th | 24 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Forces Come Under Palestinian Fire Near Jenin; Seize Terror Suspect, Assault Rifles

Teenage Gunman Kills 18 Children at Texas Elementary School

German Antisemitism Monitor: Berlin Attacks Rose in 2021, Included Cases of ‘Extreme Violence’

Jerusalem Day Flag March Will Limit Attendance at Western Wall

The Netherlands Searches Art Collection for Nazi-Looted Works in Government Buildings, Museums

Gal Gadot Investing in Israeli Edtech Startup Safe School

US Designates Hamas Leaders Over Terror Organization’s ‘Secret Investment Portfolio’

Palestinian Incitement to Murder Is Based on Anti-Jewish Discrimination

Turkish Foreign Minister Backs Palestinians Ahead of Israel Talks

CUNY Law School Honors Student Who Called for ‘One Solution – Intifada’

May 24, 2022 2:35 pm
0

Gal Gadot Investing in Israeli Edtech Startup Safe School

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

Israeli actress and ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot. Photo: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Actress and film producer Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano have announced they are investing in ed-tech startup Safe School, founded last summer by former journalist Doron Herman.

Safe School is a content streaming platform for schools and municipalities. The company creates personalized educational plans to combat and reduce bullying and cyberbullying. The platform is currently operating in Israel, where it has onboarded almost 600 schools. Gadot and Varsano’s investment comes on the back of a $2 million Seed round led by Safe School’s Co-Founder, Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix.

The size of the investment made by Gadot and Varsano was not revealed, but according to Calcalist estimates is believed to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“When I left journalism a year-and-a-half ago I was looking for people who could talk and empower girls aged 12-13. Someone suggested we approach Gal Gadot and after talking with her the idea was born that she and Jaron would join as active partners,” Herman told Calcalist. “We had many meetings and she heard many children talking about being bullied and excommunicated.”

Related coverage

May 24, 2022 4:38 pm
0

IDF Forces Come Under Palestinian Fire Near Jenin; Seize Terror Suspect, Assault Rifles

Israeli security forces came under fire as they apprehended a terrorism suspect and assault rifles during a Tuesday morning raid...

Safe School’s content is created within the framework of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), focusing on children’s rapidly changing digital life. Safe School is led by a team of former news and media experts and education professional (teachers, social workers, school counselors, and educational psychologists). The team has created hundreds of video units with accompanying teaching material that gives tools to educators to deal with everyday school climate challenges, with topics including online safety, sex education, empowerment, learning skills, empathy, digital orientation, teamwork, and more.

“We are glad to participate in a project that puts such an important topic at the front: creating a safer digital sphere for our kids,” Gadot and Varsano said. “As parents of three young girls, we know how today’s digital era makes us all revisit the challenges our kid’s face, especially mental ones. We all bear the responsibility — as a society — to give them and their educators the proper tools to prosper.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.