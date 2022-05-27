Friday, May 27th | 26 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Kids Called 911 From Classroom During Texas Massacre as Police Waited Outside: Official

Israel Hosts Its First Independence Day Celebration in Gulf Region

How to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program: A Bigger Carrot and Bigger Stick

When Israel Rescues Jews: Operations Moses & Yachin

Here’s How We Can Help 100,000 New Ukrainian Refugees

French Prosecutor Will Examine Antisemitic Motive in Brutal Murder of Elderly Jewish Man After All

As the Bible Predicted, Only the Jews Could Make Israel Grow

Fatah Supports ‘Pure and Heroic’ Tel Aviv Terrorists Who Murdered 8

Amid Hamas Threats, Bennett Says Jerusalem Day March to Proceed as Planned

US Condemns Iraqi Law Criminalizing Contact With Israel

May 27, 2022 9:27 am
0

US Condemns Iraqi Law Criminalizing Contact With Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

State Department spokesman Ned Price. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Reuters

The United States has strongly condemned the passage of new legislation in Iraq that criminalizes contact between Iraqi citizens and Israelis on pain of death.

The bill, titled “Criminalizing Normalization and Establishment of Relations with the Zionist Entity,” was passed by the Iraqi parliament on Thursday. Its provisions outlaw “contact and communication of any kind and means with the occupying Zionist entity, its nationals, and representatives, whether individuals or institutions or organizations, for any reason.” Also prohibited are any “financial or moral assistance” to the State of Israel or Israeli organizations, alongside the “promotion of any ideas, ideologies, principles, or Israeli or Zionist conduct, in any form.” Those found guilty of breaching the law would face “execution or lifelong imprisonment.”

In a statement issued following the bill’s passage, the US State Department reiterated its support for Israel and urged other countries in the region to forge peace agreements with the Jewish state.

“The United States is deeply disturbed by the Iraqi Parliament’s passage of legislation that criminalizes normalization of relations with Israel,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. “In addition to jeopardizing freedom of expression and promoting an environment of antisemitism, this legislation stands in stark contrast to progress Iraq’s neighbors have made by building bridges and normalizing relations with Israel, creating new opportunities for people throughout the region.”

Related coverage

May 27, 2022 12:57 pm
0

Kids Called 911 From Classroom During Texas Massacre as Police Waited Outside: Official

Panicked children and teachers placed half a dozen calls to 911 emergency services from the Texas classrooms where a massacre...

Price emphasized that “the United States will continue to be a strong and unwavering partner in supporting Israel, including as it expands ties with its neighbors in the pursuit of greater peace and prosperity for all.”

Four Arab nations — the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco — have arrived at peace deals with Israel during the last two years, while Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority all have long-standing diplomatic agreements with Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.