Netflix Releases First Look of Bradley Cooper as Jewish Composer Leonard Bernstein in Upcoming Biopic

Photos released by Netflix on Monday showed actor Bradley Cooper’s transformation into Jewish composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, ahead of the upcoming biographical film “Maestro.”

The images show Cooper, 47, portraying the musician in various stages of his life. Some include Cooper’s co-star Carey Mulligan as the conductor’s wife, Felicia Montealegre, who was raised in Chile as a Catholic and later converted to Judaism after marrying Bernstein in 1951. Montealegre died in 1978, and Bernstein in 1990.

Production on the Netflix film began earlier in May and it is expected to be released in 2023. Steven Spielberg was originally set to direct the project, but gave the job to Cooper when he expressed interest in taking on duties beyond acting.