Wednesday, June 1st | 2 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Local Canadian School Board Pulls Agatha Christie Novel Over ‘Antisemitic References’

Iranian-Backed Hackers Targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI Chief Says

Is it Time to Rethink the Relationship Between Jews and Elite Universities?

Jordan and Israel Must Work Together on the Temple Mount

Iran’s Cyberwar Grows More Aggressive, Thanks to Russia and Hezbollah

Why We Need to Remember the Farhud

The ‘War on Drugs’ on the Syria-Jordan Border

Israel Says Laser Missile Shield to Cost Just $2 Per Interception

US, E3 Want IAEA Board to Demand Immediate Cooperation From Iran: Draft

Netflix CEO to Visit Israel to Protest Bill Requiring Investment in Israeli Content

June 1, 2022 8:34 am
0

Israel Says Laser Missile Shield to Cost Just $2 Per Interception

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s new laser-based interceptor. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defense

A laser-based air defense system that Israel hopes to deploy from next year to neutralize enemy rockets and drones will cost just $2 per interception, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday.

Israel currently depends on shoot-down systems that launch interceptor missiles costing between tens of thousands and millions of dollars to track such projectiles.

But the Iron Beam system, a prototype of which was unveiled last year, uses lasers to super-heat and disable aerial threats.

Bennett predicted it would enter service by early 2023.

Related coverage

June 1, 2022 8:24 am
0

Netflix CEO to Visit Israel to Protest Bill Requiring Investment in Israeli Content

JNS.org - Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos will visit Israel this month to protest against proposed legislation that would require the...

“This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it,” he said during a visit to the system’s state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Palestinian and Lebanese forces have in past wars launched thousands of rockets and mortar bombs at Israel, which has in recent years also intercepted drones it suspects were launched by Iranian-backed fighters near its borders.

“Until today, it cost us a lot of money to intercept each rocket. Today they (the enemy) can invest tens of thousands of dollars in a rocket and we will invest $2 on the electricity for intercepting that rocket,” Bennett said in a video issued by his office.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.