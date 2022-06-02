Israeli Forces Destroy Home of Bnei Brak Terrorist, as Two Palestinians Killed in Violent Clashes

Violent clashes between hundreds of Palestinians and IDF soldiers broke out in the northern West Bank, as the army demolished the home of the terrorist who killed five Israelis in a March 30 shooting attack in the city of Bnei Brak.

The Israeli military said that during the overnight demolition in the village of Yabad in Jenin, Palestinian rioters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails toward IDF soldiers and burned tires.

“Palestinian gunmen also shot at the soldiers,” the IDF said in a statement. “The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means, and live fire toward the gunmen.”

“Hits were identified,” the army said, adding that no injuries to IDF troops were reported.

Related coverage Israel’s Air Doctor Raises $20 Million for Platform Connecting Ill Travelers Abroad With Local Private Doctors CTech – Medical care and travel startup Air Doctor has secured $20 million in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners....

Palestinian militant Bilal Kabha was killed during the clashes with IDF troops in Yabad, according to Palestinian officials. Palestinian media reports hailed Kabha as a martyr affiliated with the Hamas terror organization, and a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

The Israeli army also arrested the father of the perpetrator in the Bnei Brak attack, Diaa Hamarsheh, for further questioning. Hamarsheh, a 27-year-old from the village of Yabad, carried out the gun attack in Bnei Brak, a city on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, and was also reportedly linked to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.

The IDF said forces destroyed Hamarsheh’s home after the family was notified on April 17 about the planned demolition, and after a petition from the family was rejected by Israel’s Supreme Court.

In a separate incident, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces erupted in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem during an arrest of a terror suspect, the IDF said.

During the operation by the Israel Border Police, “several explosive devices and rocks” were directed at the security forces, who reacted with gunfire. “Hits were identified,” the army reported.

One Palestinian, Ayman Muheisen, was killed during the arrest raid, Palestinian officials said.

The IDF, the Israel Security Agency, and Israel Border Police said they arrested a total of nine Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in a number of towns in the West Bank, including Huwara, al-Khader, Dura, and Qalqilya.

Among the arrests was a terror suspect in the town of Azzun. “During the activity, a violent riot was instigated,” the IDF stated. “Dozens of Palestinian rioters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, endangering their lives.”

“The soldiers responded with live fire,” it was added.