Saturday, June 4th | 5 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Arabia Receives First Foreign Hajj Pilgrims Since Before Pandemic

Two Saudi Delegations to Visit US as Ties Improve

Break the Wave: Two Palestinians Arrested in Israeli Operations

Israel Arrests Four Palestinian Fishermen off Gaza Coast

Iran’s Khamenei Blames Unrest on ‘Enemies’ out to Overthrow Islamic Republic

Biden Opens Door to Possible Trip to Saudi Arabia

New York City Council Announces Investigation of Antisemitism at CUNY

US Legislators Call on Palestinian Authority to Release Forensic Evidence Connected to Fatal Shooting of Al Jazeera Journalist

Chinese Banks Urged to Cut Ties With Iranian Regime

Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Wants to Be Called ‘Bubbie’ by Her New Grandchild

June 4, 2022 9:06 am
0

Israel Arrests Four Palestinian Fishermen off Gaza Coast

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian fishermen riding on a boat make their way back after Israel restricted Palestinian fishing zone in response to Palestinian rockets, at the seaport of Gaza City. April 26, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo

Israel arrested four Palestinian fishermen off the Mediterranean coast of Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Israeli military said it apprehended four suspects after two Palestinian vessels strayed from the designated fishing zone in the northern Gaza Strip, “violating security restrictions.” The navy fired at the boats when they failed to respond to instructions to halt, it added.

The secretary of the Gaza fishermen’s syndicate, Nizar Ayyash, told Reuters there were at least three Israeli attacks on Gaza fishermen on Saturday — all within the permitted fishing area.

In one of the incidents, he said, Israeli forces fired rubber bullets at a boat, wounding two of the four people aboard who were later hospitalized. In another, they seized a small boat after detaining the two fishermen on board, he added.

Related coverage

June 4, 2022 9:28 am
0

Break the Wave: Two Palestinians Arrested in Israeli Operations

i24 News – Two Palestinians were arrested on Friday night during Israeli counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank, the Israeli...

“We have recorded several violations against fishermen within the permitted fishing zone in the past weeks,” said Ayyash.

Fishing is one of the biggest industries in the coastal enclave, home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

Israel maintains a land, air and sea blockade of Gaza, which is governed by the Islamist militant group Hamas, citing security concerns. Boats are not allowed to stray beyond a fixed limit to the north towards Israel and Egypt keeps similar limitations to the south-west.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.