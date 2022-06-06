Tuesday, June 7th | 8 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Top Gun’ Heirs Sue Paramount Over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

WSJ: Saudi Arabia Engaging in ‘Serious Talks’ with Israel

Lebanon Invites US Envoy to Beirut to Discuss Maritime Dispute with Israel

US Supreme Court Seeks Biden Views on WhatsApp ‘Pegasus’ Spyware Dispute

Two Palestinian Terrorism Suspects Arrested In Tel Aviv

Kyiv Rocked by Blasts from Russian Cruise Missiles, Ukraine Says

Biden Should Not Visit Saudi, Meet Crown Prince, Democratic Rep. Schiff Says

Syria Army Should Use Air Defenses Against Turkish Invasion, US-Backed SDF Says

France’s Macron Speaks with PA’s Abbas over West Bank Violence

Lebanon Warns Against any Israeli ‘Aggression’ in Disputed Waters

June 6, 2022 1:01 pm
0

WSJ: Saudi Arabia Engaging in ‘Serious Talks’ with Israel

avatar by i24 News

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud speaks during a joint news conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

i24 NewsSaudi Arabia is engaging in “serious talks” with Israel about establishing business ties and strengthening security coordination, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The Arab Gulf state has so far held out from joining its neighbors in formalizing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state, citing progress on the Palestinian issue.

However, according to the report, the administration of US President Joe Biden is actively mediating between Jerusalem and Riyadh to normalize ties at a later stage.

Saudi neighbors the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020 signed the Abraham Accords with Israel in a deal brokered by the United States under then-president Donald Trump. Morocco and Sudan later joined the pact.

Related coverage

June 6, 2022 9:38 am
0

Lebanon Invites US Envoy to Beirut to Discuss Maritime Dispute with Israel

Lebanon's president has agreed to invite US envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut to continue negotiations over the demarcation of its...

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the conservative Islamic kingdom “senses a shift” in its public toward establishing official relations with the Jewish state.

Biden criticized Riyadh upon assuming office over such issues as its human rights record and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, there has been a recent rapprochement between the White House and the Saudis as indicated by the president’s potential trip there next month.

Israel has been more involved with the Saudis recently as well, including trips by leaders in the private sector and through official channels over the issue of the transferring of sovereignty of the Red Sea Tiran and Sanafir islands from Egypt to Saudi Arabia.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.