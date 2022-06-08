Thursday, June 9th | 10 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Ministers Say Prepared to Defend Offshore Gas Rig, Urge Lebanon to Advance Talks

Liberia to Open First Official Office in Jerusalem, Which Will Later Become Embassy

Jews in Germany ‘Under Massive Threat,’ Community Leader Warns

Iran Expands Advanced Centrifuge Work Underground, IAEA Report Shows

In Second Visit to Israel, Greek Military Chief Touts Strong Bonds

CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Says He Gave Ukrainian President Zelensky Matzah for Passover

Middle East Professors Boycott Israel — Where’s the Moral Outrage?

‘Fauda’ Season 4 to Premiere in Israel This Summer Before Netflix Debut

The DNA of a Rabbinical Emissary

Mahmoud Abbas’ Advisor Fans the Flames of Religious War

June 8, 2022 5:21 pm
0

Liberia to Open First Official Office in Jerusalem, Which Will Later Become Embassy

avatar by i24 News

The Israeli Knesset building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News Liberia will for the first time open an official office in Jerusalem, which will eventually become its embassy in Israel, the Ynet news site reported on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by a delegation of Liberian ministers, led by Prime Minister Nathaniel McGill, during a meeting with President Isaac Herzog and Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll.

The new official office in Liberia will initially serve as a commercial office.

The West African country does not currently have an embassy in Israel.

The delegation currently in Israel includes other senior Liberian government officials: the ministers of economy, trade and industry, information, and agriculture.

As part of the visit, the members of the delegation took part in meetings at the Defense Ministry and other bodies.

During a meeting with Roll, the Liberian delegation received a detailed explanation of the procedure. The officials said that within a few weeks they will finish submitting their application for the location of their office in Jerusalem.

During these exchanges, the delegation asked for Israel’s help on several issues, including agriculture, drought, and tourism.

Although Liberia is a small country of five million people, it is an important ally of Israel on the international stage, having regularly sided with Israel, both at the United Nations and at the African Union in recent years.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.