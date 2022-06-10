Friday, June 10th | 11 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Chemical Exposure at Pool in Jerusalem Results in 42 Women Hospitalized

Faculty at City University of New York Issue Fresh Warning Against ‘New Antisemitism’ on Campus

One Person Lightly Injured in Israel by Gunfire From Gaza

European Powers Say Iran Actions Cast Doubt on Its Commitment to Revive Nuclear Accord

Syria Halts Flights From and to Damascus, Hours After Israeli Attack

Ukraine Calls For More Help As It Holds Off Russians in East

Soaring Gasoline, Food Prices Boost US Consumer Inflation in May

At Vatican, Pope Francis Discusses Holocaust, Antisemitism With Dani Dayan

Israeli PM Meets With UAE President in Snap Visit to Abu Dhabi

US Colleges Failing Religious Minorities Says New Study

June 10, 2022 5:58 am
0

At Vatican, Pope Francis Discusses Holocaust, Antisemitism With Dani Dayan

avatar by JNS.org

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican, where he presents him with a plaque of the Ten Commandments, on June 9, 2022. Photo: Vatican Media.

JNS.org – Chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem, Dani Dayan, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday.

“I felt the weight of responsibility as someone who represents not only himself and not only the present, but rather the entire Jewish people throughout its history,” he said.

During the rare private audience, “the two discussed the importance of Holocaust research and remembrance in the Christian world,” according to a statement released by Yad Vashem.

The pope and Dayan also connected due to their Argentinian roots, according to the statement.

Related coverage

June 10, 2022 9:05 am
0

Chemical Exposure at Pool in Jerusalem Results in 42 Women Hospitalized

JNS.org - United Hatzalah volunteers responded to a large-scale medical emergency early on Friday morning that took place in a...

“While the past three popes have visited Yad Vashem on Jerusalem’s Mount of Remembrance, the context of these visits reflected the status of the relationship between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people. This private audience with Pope Francis, who last visited Yad Vashem in 2014, had a different focus — to bolster collaborative activities between Yad Vashem and the Vatican in areas of Holocaust remembrance, education and documentation, and to discuss efforts to fight anti-Semitism and racism worldwide,” said the memorial center.

Israeli Ambassador to the Vatican Raphael Schutz was also included in the meeting.

In a statement, Dayan noted that “the pope expressed great emotion when discussing the Holocaust. He said that the opening of the Vatican Archives related to World War II is an issue of justice and that the church is not afraid of history.”

To that end, “Yad Vashem archivists are currently gathering information from these collections, with the goal of bringing them to the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem where they can be studied and hopefully shed light on the experiences and fate of many Holocaust victims,” the statement said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.