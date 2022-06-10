Friday, June 10th | 11 Sivan 5782

June 10, 2022 8:47 am
European Powers Say Iran Actions Cast Doubt on Its Commitment to Revive Nuclear Accord

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

France, Britain and Germany condemned on Thursday steps taken by Iran to essentially remove all the United Nations atomic watchdog’s monitoring equipment installed under a 2015 nuclear deal, saying the move cast a doubt on Tehran’s will to revive the accord.

“These actions only aggravate the situation and complicate our efforts to restore full implementation of the JCPOA (nuclear deal),” the three countries said in a statement. “They also cast further doubt on Iran’s commitment to a successful outcome.”

Unlike a joint statement made with the United States on Wednesday, Washington did not sign up to Thursday’s statement.

