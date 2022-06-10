Toronto Hate Crime Unit Investigating Antisemitic Graffiti Discovered Near York University

The Hate Crimes Division of the Toronto Police Department (TPS) is looking for the person or group responsible for scrawling an antisemitic image and threat near York University, school officials have confirmed.

The offensive graffiti depicts a Jew with sidelocks and a Star of David inside crosshairs next to a message that says, “Shoot a Jew in the head.”

On Thursday, York University said it “denounces this hateful, antisemitic act” and is working closely with law enforcement.

“The university learned of hateful and antisemitic graffiti that was reported to be found in the ‘The Village’ neighbourhood yesterday. Many students live in this area close to Keele Campus,” the statement said. “The university condemns this antisemitic act and will continue to support the TPS in any way possible. Supports are available to community members, and direct outreach is underway to Jewish student groups.”

“It’s not a surprising thing in this area, but it makes me feel a little bit nervous, a little big sad, a lot angry as well,” York University graduate student Garrett Ryan told CP24, a local news outlet. “It’s frightening that people are trying to incite violence on us.”

A surge of hate crimes in Canada has heightened concern about the safety of the country’s Jewish community. A recent report by the Toronto Police Service found that 257 took place in that city alone, with 56 targeting Jews.