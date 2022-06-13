Tuesday, June 14th | 15 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Chief: Hezbollah Opens Lebanon to ‘Unprecedented Damage’ by Embedding Among Civilians

New York Republican Party in Turmoil Over Candidate Who Praised Hitler

Quebec Jewish Leaders Denounce New Law Imposing French Language

A Road Map for Anti-Jewish Violence: Boston BDS’ Latest Outrage

‘Enough With the Bias’: 22 Countries Sign Declaration Against UN Probe Into Israel

Billy Crystal Leads Star-Studded Audience in ‘Yiddish Scat’ Sing-Along at Tony Awards

‘BDS? What’s That?’ Asks Australian Rapper Iggy Azalea as She Plays First Concert in Israel

TV Series Explores the Jewish Connection to ‘The Godfather’

Israel To Start Testing Robotic Combat Vehicle Armed With Drones

BBC Fails to Accurately Report Remark by UK Politician Who Compared Israel to Nazi Germany

June 13, 2022 9:01 am
0

Abbas to US Envoy: ‘Our Goal Is to Get Rid of the Occupation’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas hosted a US delegation on Saturday led by Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

Her three-day visit comes amid a degree of uncertainty surrounding US President Joe Biden’s first trip to the region, scheduled for July.

Leaf met with Abbas “to discuss the US-Palestinian relationship, US assistance to Palestinians, deepening ties, and how Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of freedom, security and prosperity,” the US State Department said in a statement.

In the meeting, Abbas reiterated his request that the Palestine Liberation Organization be removed from the US list of terrorist entities, according to a statement from his office. He also requested that the PLO’s office in Washington and the American consulate for eastern Jerusalem be reopened. Both were closed under the Trump administration.

Related coverage

June 10, 2022 8:50 am
0

One Person Lightly Injured in Israel by Gunfire From Gaza

JNS.org - Gunfire from the Gaza Strip on Thursday lightly injured a foreign worker in an agricultural area adjacent to...

Abbas also discussed “Israeli escalations” against Islamic and Christian holy sites, the expulsion of Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem, settlement approvals and settler violence, according to the statement.

“Our goal is to get rid of the occupation on the basis of the resolutions of international legitimacy. East Jerusalem is and will remain forever the capital of the State of Palestine,” he told Leaf.

A career diplomat, Leaf served as the US ambassador to the United Arab Emirates from 2014-2018. In addition, she has had postings in Jerusalem, Cairo, Tunis, Rome and Paris.

The US delegation includes Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr and NSC Director for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Cynthia Cook.

The American officials will “consult with Israeli and Palestinian partners on a range of priorities, including deepening bilateral US cooperation with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Israeli-Palestinian relations, and US support for a two-state solution, deterring Iran’s aggressive regional activities, and support for Israel’s integration into the broader Middle East region,” according to the the State Department.

However, this may be deemed insufficient by Abbas, who has lost support among large sectors of the Palestinian public.

“[Abbas told Leaf] that the current situation is unsustainable and cannot be tolerated [given] the absence of a political horizon,” the official PA news agency WAFA reported.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.