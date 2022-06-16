JFNA Estimates Aid to Ukraine Projected at $100 Million

JNS.org – Jewish Federations of North America conducted an analysis of the emergency needs of dozens of relief organizations they are supporting in Ukraine and is projecting a total of $99 million for emergency aid funding through the end of 2022.

To date, some $62 million has been raised by JFNA and its partners for this next phase of the campaign, leaving a shortfall of $37 million to provide assistance to those being impacted by the war in Ukraine.

To help bridge the gap, the Wilf Family Foundations has pledged $5 million toward this next stage of funding for Ukraine aid. The donation comes during the last week of Mark Wilf’s tenure as chair of the Board of Trustees of Jewish Federations of North America.

“It has been a true honor to serve in this role and witness the impact of Jewish philanthropy to improve the lives of vulnerable populations from all backgrounds — from people in our own neighborhoods to individuals in need around the world,” he said. “I feel blessed to be able to offer this pledge on behalf of my family during my last days as board chair, understanding the enormity of the needs in Ukraine, along with the tremendous impact of philanthropy to transform lives.”

In addition to JFNA’s core partners — the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), the Jewish Agency for Israel and World ORT — they are also supporting dozens of other organizations providing critical rescue and relief to Ukrainian refugees of all backgrounds.