June 16, 2022 8:34 am
0

Russia, Turkey, Iran Call for Calm in Syria’s Idlib

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Syrians carry their belongings as they cross back into Syria at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa in Idlib province, Syria September 23, 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

Russia, Turkey, and Iran have agreed to make further efforts to ensure calm in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation area, the three countries said in a joint statement after talks in Kazakhstan.

They “highlighted the necessity to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib” without specifying what that meant for Turkey’s plans to conduct a military operation against the Kurdish-led YPG group there.

