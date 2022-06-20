Monday, June 20th | 22 Sivan 5782

June 20, 2022 8:35 am
0

Israeli Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey Amid Security Jitters

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Yair Lapid speaking at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel in 2018. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid plans to visit Turkey this week, his office said on Sunday, after months of warming ties but also recent worries voiced by Israel that its citizens could come under attack by Iranian agents in the NATO-member country.

The statement said that Lapid, during his trip on Thursday, would meet with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who last month visited Israel to encourage expanded economic cooperation.

Israel has warned its citizens against travel to Turkey, citing suspected assassination or abduction plots by Iran, which has vowed to avenge the May 22 assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in Tehran that it blamed on Israeli agents.

Iran has not commented on the Israeli travel warning, which is currently focused on Istanbul. In a June 13 statement that did not name any other countries, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry alluded to the warning and said it was a safe country with “cooperation mechanisms for the battle with terrorism.”

