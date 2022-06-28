Wednesday, June 29th | 30 Sivan 5782

June 28, 2022 7:53 am
Jewish Harvard Student Slams Student Newspaper’s Endorsement of BDS

“The Harvard Crimson” Building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Photo: Beyond My Ken via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Two months after The Harvard Crimson’s editorial staff endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a Jewish Harvard student hit back in the same paper.

The Crimson Editorial Board published an editorial on April 29 titled, “In Support of Boycott, Divest, Sanctions and a Free Palestine” wherein they declared that they were “proud” to endorse “Palestinian liberation and BDS.”

The Crimson’s associate editor Gemma J. Schneider responded to the editorial in a piece titled, “I am a Jewish Crimson Editor, and I See the Writing on the Wall… of Resistance.”

Schneider wrote that the BDS movement created a false image of Zionism as a racist movement of “Jewish supremacy” when it is, in fact, “a movement of liberation, of freedom and of resisting unfair power imbalances during a period in which Jews across Europe were persecuted.”

She added that, contrary to the editors’ claim that BDS is a “blunt tool,” it is a sharp one “sharpened by societal forces, and historical precedents, in order to wage what is, at its core, not a fundamentally economic war of boycotts and sanctions—but a more sinister and violent ideological one.”

