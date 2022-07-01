Friday, July 1st | 2 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

France Elects Jewish Woman Speaker of National Assembly

Apple to Expand Palestinian R&D Center in Rawabi

Court Hears Testimony in Case Against Melbourne Secondary School for Anti-Jewish Activity

Yair Lapid Takes Over as Israel’s Prime Minister From Naftali Bennett

New York City Council Members Grill CUNY Officials on ‘Pervasive’ Campus Antisemitism in Hearing

Biden on Mideast Trip: Goal to ‘Deepen Israeli Integration in Region’

Walmart to Acquire Israeli Augmented Reality Startup Memomi

Pro-Palestinian Activist Facing Hate Crimes Charge for Violent Assault on Jewish Demonstrator

EU Says It May Not Be Possible to Cross Finish Line on Iran Nuclear Deal

Jewish Ex-MLB Outfielder Recalls Facing Antisemitism, Fan Giving Nazi Salute

July 1, 2022 8:14 am
0

France Elects Jewish Woman Speaker of National Assembly

avatar by JNS.org

A session of France’s National Assembly. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier.

JNS.org – A Jewish lawyer and mother-of-five is the newly elected speaker of France’s National Assembly and the first woman to ever hold that position.

Yael Braun-Privet, 51, whose grandparents fled Eastern Europe in the 1930s to escape the Nazis, is now the fourth highest-ranking official in France after the president, prime minister and senate speaker.

Braun-Privet joined President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Ensemble coalition in 2016 and has been a member of the National Assembly’s France-Israel Friendship Group since 2017, reported The Times of Israel.

She formerly served as the president of the National Assembly law commission.

Related coverage

July 1, 2022 7:59 am
0

Court Hears Testimony in Case Against Melbourne Secondary School for Anti-Jewish Activity

JNS.org - The principal of a public secondary school in Melbourne, Australia, testified in court this week as part of...

In a speech on Tuesday after her election was announced, Braun-Privet responded to the US Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that guarantees the federal right to an abortion.

“The brutal decision handed down [on June 24] by the US Supreme Court, that reversed its commitment, that shocked us so much, is a stark reminder to be vigilant,” she said.

“Nothing should be taken for granted. History is made of great progress but is always under threat of being reversed,” Braun-Privet added. “This right was fought for and was inalienable. It is my conviction as a woman today that we need to be the watchdog so that it stays in place forever.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.