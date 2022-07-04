Bayer to Establish Cybersecurity Hub in Israel

JNS.org – Pharma giant Bayer has announced plans to establish a cybersecurity hub in Israel, which will be integrated into Bayer’s global cyber unit and will be one of the largest internal units of this kind in the company.

A delegation of top Bayer executives arrived in Israel on June 26 for a three-day visit, meeting with Economy and Industry Ministry Director-General Ron Malka to discuss the German company’s plans to deep-dive into the Israeli market.

The delegation included, among others, Bijoy Sagar, Bayer’s chief information technology and digital transformation officer, and Gary Harbison, head of cybersecurity and risk management, who were the driving force behind the move. The two also spoke at the main plenary of Cyber Week 2022, the annual international cybersecurity expo hosted by Tel Aviv University.

“I am excited by the spirit of innovation, level of talent and pragmatism I witnessed in the start-up ecosystem, the government and universities in Israel in the sphere of information technology,” said Sagar. “Bayer business in Israel is strong and the cybersecurity hub is another great addition to our initiatives in Israel.”

During Cyber Week, top TAU and Bayer executives also inked a cooperation agreement to promote groundbreaking cybersecurity research from Tel Aviv University.