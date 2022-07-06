Wednesday, July 6th | 7 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

BDS Should Be Prosecuted as a Hate Crime, President of City of Madrid Tells Visiting US Jewish Delegation

BDS Movement Targeting Israel a ‘Polarizing’ Factor on Campus, Concludes New Report From Canadian University

‘Zero-Sum Game’: PA Leader Abbas and Hamas Chief Haniyeh Come Together in Rare Meeting in Algeria

Rapper 50 Cent Performs in Tel Aviv For the First Time in 16 Years

Yet Another Correction for Error-Prone New York Times Jerusalem Bureau Chief

After the Bullet: Re-Examining the Media’s Reporting on the Death of Shireen Abu Akleh

Federal Judge Denies Ben & Jerry’s Bid for Restraining Order Preventing Sale of Its Israeli Business

Qatar World Cup Offers Lessons for Human Rights Struggles

A Threat to Women in the US or Middle East Is a Threat to Freedom Everywhere

Islamist Terrorism Resurfaces in Scandinavia

July 6, 2022 12:09 pm
0

Rapper 50 Cent Performs in Tel Aviv For the First Time in 16 Years

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

50 Cent. Photo: Photosbyalyssa.com via Wikimedia Commons.

US rapper 50 Cent performed two shows this week at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, marking his return to an Israeli stage for the first time in 16 years.

His first concert on Monday night began with Tel Aviv’s DJ Milia Rose as the opening act. The Grammy-winning rapper, 46, then began the night with “What Up Gangsta,” and also performed some of his biggest hits, including “In Da Club,” “Hate it or Love it,” “P.I.M.P.” and “Candy Shop.” The performer and New York native was on stage for around an hour and a half, finishing the show with two encores, one of which lasted roughly 30 minutes.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been out here, and you guys are fun,” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, told the crowd in the sold-out arena during his first encore on Monday night. “Thanks for coming out for the show tonight; I appreciate you. Thank you for your support.”

The rapper announced his July 4 concert in April and shortly after said a second show was added for the following night “since the first show sold out in 12 hours.” The two shows are part of his world tour, which started June 10 in London and took him throughout Europe and also to Armenia before he arrived in Israel.

The rapper and entrepreneur last performed in Israel in 2006 and most recently visited the country in 2013 to promote his brand of headphones called SYNC. He has won 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards and four BET Awards.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.