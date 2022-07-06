Rapper 50 Cent Performs in Tel Aviv For the First Time in 16 Years

US rapper 50 Cent performed two shows this week at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, marking his return to an Israeli stage for the first time in 16 years.

His first concert on Monday night began with Tel Aviv’s DJ Milia Rose as the opening act. The Grammy-winning rapper, 46, then began the night with “What Up Gangsta,” and also performed some of his biggest hits, including “In Da Club,” “Hate it or Love it,” “P.I.M.P.” and “Candy Shop.” The performer and New York native was on stage for around an hour and a half, finishing the show with two encores, one of which lasted roughly 30 minutes.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been out here, and you guys are fun,” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, told the crowd in the sold-out arena during his first encore on Monday night. “Thanks for coming out for the show tonight; I appreciate you. Thank you for your support.”

The rapper announced his July 4 concert in April and shortly after said a second show was added for the following night “since the first show sold out in 12 hours.” The two shows are part of his world tour, which started June 10 in London and took him throughout Europe and also to Armenia before he arrived in Israel.

The rapper and entrepreneur last performed in Israel in 2006 and most recently visited the country in 2013 to promote his brand of headphones called SYNC. He has won 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards and four BET Awards.