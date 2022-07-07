Toronto Police Arrest Man Responsible for Antisemitic Graffiti Near York University

The person responsible for graffitiing antisemitic messages near York University in Canada has been arrested and charged, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Tuesday evening.

Trevor York, a 35-year-old Toronto resident, responded to the charges in court earlier that morning, TPS said. He faces multiple counts of “Hate Motivated” property damaging, mischief, and breaking and entering.

As previously reported, York’s offensive graffiti depicted a Jew with sidelocks and a Star of David inside crosshairs next to a message that says, “Shoot a Jew in the head.”

It compounded concerns about the safety of Canada’s Jewish community, which has experienced record highs of antisemitic hate crimes for six consecutive years, with almost eight incidents occurring per day in 2021.

Related coverage Far Left French MP Condemned for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne A far-left French parliamentarian has been roundly condemned by opponents who alleged she made an antisemitic comment during a rhetorical...

“It’s not a surprising thing in this area, but it makes me feel a little bit nervous, a little big sad, a lot angry as well,” York University graduate student Garrett Ryan told CP24, a local news outlet, in June. “It’s frightening that people are trying to incite violence on us.”