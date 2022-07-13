Wednesday, July 13th | 15 Tammuz 5782

Israel Shows Off ‘Iron Beam’ Laser Defense System to Biden

July 13, 2022 4:08 pm
Israel Shows Off ‘Iron Beam’ Laser Defense System to Biden

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, on display during a visit by US President Joe Biden. Photo: Ariel Hermoni / Ministry of Defense

US President Joe Biden was presented Wednesday with a display of Israel’s air and missile defense systems as he touched down in the Jewish state, including a high-powered laser mechanism capable of intercepting drones.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz conducted a security briefing for Biden before he toured the multi-tiered air defense site at Ben-Gurion International Airport, in the presence of Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Gantz showcased the so-called Iron Beam interception system, presenting Biden with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was intercepted in a successful test back in March.

“During your tenure and with your administration, we have made groundbreaking strides in strengthening regional security cooperation — we are extremely appreciative of your leadership,” Gantz told Biden.

“I am certain that under your leadership and together with US security organizations, we will continue developing defense cooperation on land, in the air, in the maritime arena and in the cyberspace.”

The Israeli army said the air defense array — which included the short-range Iron Dome system, the long-range Arrow, the medium-range David’s Sling, and the new Iron Beam — make up a major part of its defense against Iran and its terror proxies in the Mideast.

“Our relationship with the United States is a significant component in preserving regional stability in the face of the ongoing strategic race with the Iranian regime, which not only endangers the State of Israel, but is a regional and global threat which countries in the region must act against together,” stated IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

The defense minister also expressed gratitude for the US’ “steadfast support” for Israel’s security, and for approving $1 billion in funding to replenish the Iron Dome.

