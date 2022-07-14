Israel’s Biggest-Budget Film About Egyptian Army’s 1948 Raid on Kibbutz Streams on Netflix

Israel’s largest-budget film to date, inspired by true events surrounding the Egyptian Army’s deadly 1948 raid on the kibbutz Nitzanim, will premiere Friday on Netflix.

Directed and written by Avi Nesher, “Image of Victory” is about an Egyptian filmmaker who documents a raid on Nitzanim. When the isolated kibbutz learns of the impending army raid, a young Israeli mother named Mira has to make a difficult decision as war approaches her family’s home.

The attack on Nitzanim, in which 33 people were killed and more than 100 kibbutz members and Israeli soldiers taken as prisoners, took place less than a month after Israel’s establishment. Mira Ben Ari became a heroic figure for sending her toddler son away to safety while she stayed behind to fight against the Egyptian forces.

“Mira Ben Ari was a remarkable woman and this is a tribute to her strength and her unflappable individuality,” Nesher said. “She was a person of uncommon vitality who brought out the best in those around her, and lived life on her own terms… a truly extraordinary soul.”

“These young men and women from both sides fall prey to their superiors’ agendas and they are left to bear the true cost of the conflict,” he continued.

“Image of Victory” took home three wins at the 2021 Ophir Awards after receiving 15 nominations. The drama is produced by Ehud Bleiberg (The Band’s Visit”), whose own father was a dairy farmer in the kibbutz, and stars Joy Reiger (“Vierges”), Amir Khoury (“Fauda”) and Ala Dakka (“Fauda”).

Watch the trailer for “Image of Victory” below.