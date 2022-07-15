Friday, July 15th | 16 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Confronts Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Murder, Expects Action on Energy

Twitter Leaves Up Vast Majority of ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Posts, Finds Analysis

Jewish Refugees From Ukraine Find Shelter on the Banks of a Hungarian Lake

US Welcomes Lebanon, Israel Maritime Boundary Efforts

Holocaust Memorial in Berlin Vandalized With Swastikas, ‘Heil Hitler’ Graffiti

United Arab Emirates Breaks Ranks on Iran as US President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia

Adam Sandler and Family to Star in Bat Mitzvah Comedy Based on Young Adult Novel

Official Palestinian Newspaper Calls for Terror Attacks Against Jews

The Sweet Victory Against Ben & Jerry’s Deters Other Boycotts

Palestinian Terrorists Unhappy With Jerusalem Declaration

July 15, 2022 11:38 am
0

Adam Sandler and Family to Star in Bat Mitzvah Comedy Based on Young Adult Novel

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Adam Sandler. Photo: Glyn Lowe PhotoWorks via Wikimedia Commons.

Jewish actor Adam Sandler will star in and produce a film adaption of a 2005 young adult novel by Fiona Rosenbloom called “You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!” to air on Netflix, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” co-star Idina Menzel will also star in the comedic film, as well as “Saturday Night Live” cast member Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzman, and Sandler’s two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, and his wife, Jackie.

The film from director Sammi Cohen and writer Alison Peck is about how “a young girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.” The project is currently in production.

Adam will produce with Tim Herlihy through his production company Happy Madison, along with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady will executive produce.

Adam threw a bat mitzvah celebration for his 13-year-old daughter in May, featuring a star-studded guest list and a performance by Halsey — who afterwards said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that the party “was the craziest bat mitzvah I’ve ever seen in my life … it was like Coachella.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.