Adam Sandler and Family to Star in Bat Mitzvah Comedy Based on Young Adult Novel

Jewish actor Adam Sandler will star in and produce a film adaption of a 2005 young adult novel by Fiona Rosenbloom called “You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!” to air on Netflix, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” co-star Idina Menzel will also star in the comedic film, as well as “Saturday Night Live” cast member Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzman, and Sandler’s two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, and his wife, Jackie.

The film from director Sammi Cohen and writer Alison Peck is about how “a young girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.” The project is currently in production.

Adam will produce with Tim Herlihy through his production company Happy Madison, along with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady will executive produce.