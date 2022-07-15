The Sweet Victory Against Ben & Jerry’s Deters Other Boycotts

JNS.org – Ice cream manufacturer Ben & Jerry’s announcement of its intention to boycott Israel by not allowing its products to be sold in the “Occupied Territories” set off one of the most significant battles ever against the global boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement. That battle ended with a tremendous victory for Israel just days ago. The implications of this battle are far more significant than any one contract or one company; it wasn’t about ice cream at all. By winning this battle, a new and powerful deterrent was created against any company that might consider giving in to BDS.

The BDS movement has grown exponentially over the past two decades, and has created major power bases worldwide. The movement includes hundreds of organizations advancing its agenda, and thousands of activists. They influence local and international politics, culture, academia and companies. This BDS activity is less known to the public, and can potentially cause significant harm.

BDS will initially mark a commercial target. From that moment on, organizations and activists will intensively and consistently attack the company and try to influence it from within. Their activities often border on harassment and intimidation and can escalate to vandalism, threats and actual violence.

Ben & Jerry’s was not the first success for the BDS movement, but is undoubtedly the most important one to date. There are a variety of instances where companies either adopted or were in the process of adopting a decision to boycott Israel. In each of those cases, countermeasures successfully prevented the decision, reversed it, or restricted it in a way that prevented it from setting a precedent.

The battle was longer and more challenging this time, as it was clear from the start that the fight wasn’t against Ben & Jerry’s but against its parent company, Unilever. Unilever is a gigantic multinational corporation operating in some 190 countries, with a wide range of household name products and an estimated worth of several dozen billion dollars.