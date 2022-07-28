In Amman, Lapid and Jordan’s King Abdullah Talk Agtech, Energy, Tourism

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman on Wednesday, according to a statement from Lapid’s office.

During the meeting, which Lapid’s office characterized as “long and warm,” the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as the recent visit to the region of US President Joe Biden and the resulting possibilities and opportunities, including the seemingly changing “regional architecture.”

Among the specific projects discussed were the Jordan Gateway Industrial Park, the construction of solar-power facilities and desalination facilities in Israel, joint tourism in the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba, food security, agriculture and transportation links.

According to Reuters, Abdullah II told Lapid that the Palestinians should be part of US-sponsored regional economic projects geared towards fostering stability.

The report added that Jordanian officials have been pressing Jerusalem to include the Palestinians in potential water-for-energy deals that could be financed by Gulf states.