Friday, July 29th | 1 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

NeuroSense Therapeutics and NeuraLight Collaborate to Detect ALS Using AI

Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever Talks on Out-of-Court Deal on Israeli Dispute Break Down

Seven Israelis Injured in Car Crash in Egypt’s Sinai Desert

Seeking to Raise Funds, Hamas Raises Taxes in Gaza Strip

IDF Arrests 4 Palestinian Terror Suspects in West Bank

White House Expected to Name New Liaison to Jewish Community

Bosnia and Herzegovina to Adopt IHRA Definition

Syrian Ship Carrying ‘Stolen Ukrainian Barley, Flour’ Docks in Lebanon, Ukrainian Embassy Says

NBA’s Enes Kanter Freedom in Israel to Run Jerusalem Basketball Camp With ‘Jewish Jordan’ Tamir Goodman

Father Injured in Elad Terror Attack Released Home After Months in Hospital

July 29, 2022 8:16 am
0

Seeking to Raise Funds, Hamas Raises Taxes in Gaza Strip

avatar by JNS.org

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Shana.

JNS.org – The Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip imposed new taxes on imported clothing and office supplies, sparking limited but rare protests in the impoverished coastal strip with an unemployment rate near 50 percent.

The Ministry of Economy has proposed taxes on packaged nuts with an import tariff of 2,000 shekels (nearly $600) per ton, reported The Associated Press. Nuts were previously tax-free when imported. The duty on a ton of toilet paper increased from $90 to $580.

The tax hikes are set to take effect on Aug. 1.

The move comes at a time when Gaza’s 2.3 million residents suffer not only from a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade but also from a new price increase caused by global supply-chain issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

Protests against Hamas are uncommon and frequently met with force. But according to the report, about two-dozen members of the clothing merchants’ union expressed their displeasure in public earlier this month.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.