Sunday, July 31st | 3 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Editor Who Pushed Anti-Zionism Gets a Promotion at New York Times

Israel, Jordan Advance 1994 Plan for Joint Industrial Park

Russia Hits Southern Ukraine City, Killing Grain Exporter, Governor Says

Unique and Unexceptional

Lapid Condemns ‘Terrible Violence Directed Against Women’

Sadr’s Followers Set Up for Long Sit-in at Iraq Parliament

Israel Grounds F-35s Over Pilot Ejection Seat Concerns

Russia Wants to Dissolve Ukraine from World Map, Says US Envoy to UN

Saudi Arabia Hosts Meeting on Camel Protection

Iran Arrests a Swedish Citizen on Espionage Charges – IRNA

July 31, 2022 12:47 pm
0

Editor Who Pushed Anti-Zionism Gets a Promotion at New York Times

avatar by Ira Stoll

Opinion

A taxi passes by in front of The New York Times head office, Feb. 7, 2013. Photo: Reuters / Carlo Allegri / File.

The new Sunday Opinion editor of the New York Times will be Max Strasser, a longtime critic of Israel who, as a Times editor, championed Peter Beinart’s public renunciation of Zionism.

The news was greeted with dismay by at least one watchdog monitoring and combating anti-Israel bias in the press. “Expect even more anti-Israel sentiment from NYT opinion. (And by anti-Israel, I also mean anti-the-very-existence-of-the-Jewish-state, in line with Strasser’s own ideology),” tweeted Gilead Ini, a senior research analyst at the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis.

A July 2020 Algemeiner column — “Meet Max Strasser, Israel Critic on the Ascent at Post-Bari Weiss New York Times” — reported that with Weiss’s departure, “the go-to-editor on Israel-related matters at one of world’s the most influential opinion journalism platforms is a 2009 Oberlin College graduate, Max Strasser, who is a vocal public critic of the idea of a Jewish state.”

The column detailed Strasser’s track record. In a 2010 opinion article published in the Forward, Strasser wrote, “I’m afraid this is going to be a hard pill for the older generation to swallow: the idea of a state that is officially defined as ‘Jewish’ is in conflict with the worldviews of many in my generation. … A state that is predicated on ethnic nationalism, a state that privileges one group of citizens over another because of ethnic identity, as Israel does through its policies on housing, immigration and a number of other issues, is not a state that will be wholeheartedly embraced by young American Jews like me.”

Related coverage

July 31, 2022 6:58 am
0

Unique and Unexceptional

Last month, I traveled to Mexico City to attend a wedding. It was my first time in this sprawling capital...

In a 2010 article for Foreign Policy, Strasser referred to the Mossad as “Israel’s infamous intelligence agency.” The article concluded that a theory that Mossad was behind shark attacks in Egypt was “farfetched,” but nonetheless repeated the claim under the headline “Egypt’s shark week: Mossad to blame?”

When Beinart publicly renounced Zionism, Strasser tweeted out the link with enthusiastic approval: “This intelligent, searching piece by @PeterBeinart in @nytopinion may strike some as ‘controversial’ today but I think before too long it will be mainstream opinion among American Jewish liberals.”

A Times press release announcing Strasser’s promotion said, “After nearly five years in London, Max Strasser will be returning to New York this fall to be the new editor of the recently renamed and redesigned Sunday Opinion. … Max will bring his keen judgment, editorial skill and experience in Opinion to the section, where he will curate Sunday Opinion, assign and edit long-form essays and work with Opinion’s story editors, columnists and contributing writers on Opinion’s signature weekly print product.”

Strasser did not immediately reply to an email from the Algemeiner asking whether the 2010 Forward article and the tweet about the Beinart article remained accurate summations of his current views on Israel, or whether his positions had since evolved significantly. If there has been a shift in his views, there has been no public indication of it that I could find.

Ira Stoll was managing editor of The Forward and North American editor of The Jerusalem Post. His media critique, a regular Algemeiner feature, can be found here.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.