July 31, 2022 3:45 pm
Iran Says It Responded to EU Proposal Aimed at Salvaging 2015 Nuclear Deal

Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrives at Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, February 8, 2022. Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

Iran has responded to top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell’s proposal aimed at salvaging Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and seeks a swift conclusion to negotiations, the top Iranian nuclear negotiator said on Sunday.

“We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations,” Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted, without giving any more details on Iran’s position.

“As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same.”

On Tuesday, Borrell said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the accord under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Iran to violate the deal’s nuclear limits.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal aimed to make it harder for Iran to amass the fissile material for a nuclear weapon, an ambition Iran has long denied.

On Tuesday, the State Department said it was reviewing Borrell’s proposal and would respond to the EU.

