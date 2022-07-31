Sunday, July 31st | 3 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Unique and Unexceptional

Lapid Condemns ‘Terrible Violence Directed Against Women’

Sadr’s Followers Set Up for Long Sit-in at Iraq Parliament

Israel Grounds F-35s Over Pilot Ejection Seat Concerns

Russia Wants to Dissolve Ukraine from World Map, Says US Envoy to UN

Saudi Arabia Hosts Meeting on Camel Protection

Iran Arrests a Swedish Citizen on Espionage Charges – IRNA

Supporters of Iraqi Cleric Sadr Storm Baghdad’s Green Zone Again

Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood Rejects ‘Struggle for Power,’ Exiled Leader Says

Blinken and Russia’s Lavrov Have ‘Frank’ Discussion About Prisoners

July 31, 2022 6:44 am
0

Israel Grounds F-35s Over Pilot Ejection Seat Concerns

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The Israeli Air Force announced a temporary halt in its stealth fighter F-35 aircraft activity on Saturday, following US concerns over defects in pilot ejection systems.

Aircraft will undergo inspections that will last a few days, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter, and any individual F-35 operations will be conducted by special authorisation of the air force chief.

The Israeli announcement followed a US notice on Friday of possible defects in the explosive cartridges in pilot ejection systems aboard three US military aircraft, including the F-35, which forced a temporary halt to some US operations.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, the F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and, in Israel, by its Hebrew name “Adir” (Mighty).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.