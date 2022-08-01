Monday, August 1st | 4 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Soccer Stars Messi and Neymar in Israel for French Super Cup

UK Soccer Fan Banned for Three Years After Performing Nazi Salute at Game

IsraAID Provides Access to Potable Water for Ukrainian City of Mykolaiv

US Envoy Signals Optimism on Lebanese-Israeli Maritime Border Deal

Hamas: Officer Guarding Israeli Prisoner Was Killed in Airstrike

Iran Says It Responded to EU Proposal Aimed at Salvaging 2015 Nuclear Deal

Israel Urges UN Chief to Disband Gaza War Panel Over ‘Antisemitic’ Comments

Israel to Withhold $180 Million in Palestinian Tax Funds Over Terrorist Stipends

Hezbollah Threatens Gas Field Off Israeli Coast as US Envoy Arrives in Beirut

Maccabiah Matches and Hunger Games

August 1, 2022 8:06 am
0

Soccer Stars Messi and Neymar in Israel for French Super Cup

avatar by JNS.org

Lionel Messi arriving in Moscow for the 2018 World Cup. Photo: Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin.

JNS.org – Soccer stars Lionel Messi and Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior will along with their Paris Saint-Germain FC teammates play a match against fellow French team FC Nantes at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday night.

The French Super Cup, or Trophée des Champions, is played annually between the winner of Ligue 1 and the holder of the Coupe de France.

Last year’s competition was also held at Bloomfield Stadium, which can accommodate some 30,000 fans, where Paris Saint-Germain lost to LOSC Lille.

In November 2019, Messi made his first visit to the Jewish state, despite a Palestinian protest campaign aimed at preventing his trip.

Related coverage

July 29, 2022 4:34 pm
0

English Soccer Club Tottenham Hotspur Surprise Israeli, Palestinian Kids at Tel Aviv Training Session

Ahead of their match in Haifa over the weekend, four players on the English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur...

He arrived with fellow Argentine national players for a friendly game against Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Italian club AS Roma defeated English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspurs 1-0 in an exhibition match on Saturday night at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.