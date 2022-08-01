Soccer Stars Messi and Neymar in Israel for French Super Cup

JNS.org – Soccer stars Lionel Messi and Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior will along with their Paris Saint-Germain FC teammates play a match against fellow French team FC Nantes at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday night.

The French Super Cup, or Trophée des Champions, is played annually between the winner of Ligue 1 and the holder of the Coupe de France.

Last year’s competition was also held at Bloomfield Stadium, which can accommodate some 30,000 fans, where Paris Saint-Germain lost to LOSC Lille.

In November 2019, Messi made his first visit to the Jewish state, despite a Palestinian protest campaign aimed at preventing his trip.

He arrived with fellow Argentine national players for a friendly game against Uruguay.