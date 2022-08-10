NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Invests in Israeli Startup

i24 News – Professional basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as ambassador for Israeli healthtech startup Antidote Health, the company announced on Wednesday.

The power forward with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks is also investing in the telemedicine company whose stated mission is providing affordable healthcare to everyone as a fundamental human right.

“I believe that every human being has the right to affordable quality healthcare, no matter their race, location or circumstance, which is why I am proud to join forces with Antidote Health,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo was born and raised in Athens, Greece to Nigerian immigrants. His career in the NBA includes a 2021 championship with the Bucks, including being named as Finals MVP.

“My siblings and I grew up impoverished and marginalized. Though we had the support of loving parents, getting healthcare was a struggle. That’s why I empathize with the many Americans who can’t pursue their dreams because they can’t afford healthcare. Antidote Health can help this crisis,” Antetokounmpo continued.

Antidote Health provides telehealth services at a single price with the aim to “democratize access.”

In May, Israeli ex-NBA star Omri Casspi launched a $50 million venture capital fund to invest in early-stage startups.