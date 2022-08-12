Two Israeli Shows Coming to Amazon Prime, Including Inspiration Behind ‘Your Honor’

Amazon’s subscription video streaming and rental service Prime Video has picked up the US rights to two Israeli dramas from the Tel Aviv-based Yes Studios, “Kvodo” and “Just For Today,” Deadline reported on Wednesday.

“Kvodo” is best known as the inspiration behind the Showtime series “Your Honor,” starring Bryan Cranston. The show is about a judge who gets mixed up with the mafia after his teenage son is implicated in a hit-and-run that injures a member of a crime family. “Kvodo,” from creators Shlomo Mashiach and Ron Ninio, was the Grand Prix winner at Series Mania in 2017 and the show has been adapted for audiences in Germany, India, Italy, France, Turkey, Russia and Spain.

Seasons one and two of “Kvodo” are now available on Prime Video.

The first season of “Just for Today” will be released on August 23 on Prime Video and Google Play, according to Deadline. The show from Nir Bergman and Ram Nehari is about a half-way home for newly released prisoners that faces being permanently closed.

Related coverage Wine Bottles With Portrait of Hitler Sell in Italy, Attract German Tourists Despite Years of Outrage A collection of wine bottles that feature an image of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on its labels are being sold...

“The former prisoners face a dramatic junction – will they be able to integrate back into society or will they be thrown back into their previous lives?” Yes Studios said about the show. “The series centers around Anat, a social worker and current manager of the group home, who deals with both the shutting down of her life’s work and the reemergence of Niko, her former ward and flame.”

“Just For Today” won the Special Jury Prize at Series Mania in 2019, and also won the award for best international TV series at Switzerland’s Zurich Film Festival and Jüdisches Filmfestival Berlin und Brandenburg in Germany.

“We are so pleased to present two of our most awarded and captivating television series to the US viewers,” said a Yes Studios representative, according to Deadline. “’Kvodo’ and ‘Just for Today’ epitomize great Israeli television that translates beautifully to global viewers while offering unique insight into our culture and personal stories.”

Yes Studios are also the creators of the hit Israeli shows “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem,” “Fauda” and “Shtisel.”