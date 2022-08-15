Israel Arrests Three Suspects for Alleged Affiliation With Islamic State

Israel’s security agency disclosed Monday that in recent weeks it has arrested three Arab men for alleged links to the Islamic State and plans to join the jihadist group for terror operations in Africa.

Muhammad Farouk Yosef Agbaria, 21, and Abdel Mahdi Masoud Muhammad Jabarin, 21, who are residents of the northern Arab city of Umm al-Fahm were detained after being closely monitored by Israel’s security agency for being affiliated with the extremist ideology of the jihadist group. The two had been hatching a plan to try and fly to Africa as the ISIS has in recent months urged fighters to join their cause in the region, according to the security agency. They were arrested in July with their indictments filed on Monday.

Jabarin is known to Israeli security forces for previous attempts to plot terror attacks in the country on behalf of the Islamic State organization, including the Temple Mount and other religious sites. Earlier this year the jihadist group encouraged its supporters in Israel to launch new terrorist attacks.

One of the pair contacted different people on Facebook living in Africa to find out how to best get to Borno in Nigeria in order to try and join the Islamic State’s regional affiliates. He presented himself as a Palestinian furniture dealer not to arouse suspicions, Israel’s Kan broadcaster reported. Additionally, the two allegedly also met with another man from Umm al-Fahm, who recently came back to Israel from fighting with a terror group in Africa, to seek advice on how to travel to the area.

Related coverage Budapest Music Festival Condemns Spanish Rap Group for Defacing Israeli Flag, Says ‘They Will Not Be Invited Back’ One of the largest music and cultural festivals in Europe denounced the Spanish girl band Tribade for defacing an Israeli...

As part of the preparations for their departure to Africa, the two “consumed extremist Islamic State content,” including pictures and videos of beheadings and of those killed in fighting, the interrogation by Israel’s security agency revealed. They also practiced their shooting skills and were getting their passports renewed.

Separately, Muhammad al-Rafa’i’a, 30, an Israeli Bedouin from a village east of Beersheba in the Negev, was arrested on July 22 on suspicion of plans to commit “serious security offenses” on behalf of the Islamic State. During the interrogation, he admitted that he identified with the jihadist group and its ideas and goals. Al-Rafa’i’a was also involved in shooting training with others in order to join and fight with the jihadist organization in Israel “when the time comes,” the agency said.