August 16, 2022 8:30 am
As Relations Improve, Israeli Airlines to Fly to Turkey, According to Official

avatar by JNS.org

An Israel El Al airlines plane is seen after its landing following its inaugural flight between Tel Aviv and Nice at Nice international airport, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

JNS.org – A senior Israeli official told Ynet on Monday that Israel and Turkey are close to reaching an agreement allowing Israeli airlines to land in the country very soon.

The official predicted that Israeli airlines would be granted permission to fly into Istanbul in a matter of weeks.

Following the signing of a new mutual aviation agreement between the two countries last month, the parties are now finalizing the details that will allow Israeli airlines to fly to Turkey while meeting Israel’s stringent security requirements.

Disagreements over security have kept Israeli airlines out of Turkish airports for the past 15 years.

According to the official, the next step in the reconciliation process between Jerusalem and Ankara will be the return of ambassadors.

