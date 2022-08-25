Zehava Galon Surpasses Yair Golan to Head Far-Left Meretz

JNS.org – Zehava Galon defeated Yair Golan to restore control of the left-wing Meretz Party on Tuesday as outgoing Meretz chief and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz only got the seventh spot.

Mossi Raz, Michal Rozin, Ali Salalha, Golan and Gaby Lasky will fill the second to sixth positions behind Galon.

Polls project that Meretz gets between five and six seats in the upcoming November election.

The list includes fewer Arab Israelis in realistic spots since Muslim Essawi Frej and Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi decided not to run again. However, Ali Salalha, a Druze, is in a realistic spot to make it into the next Knesset.

The full Meretz list will be (in order): Zehava Galon, Mossi Raz, Michal Rozin, Ali Salalha, Yair Golan, Gaby Lasky, Nitzan Horowitz, Mazen Abu Siam, Umaima Hamed and Ayid Badar.