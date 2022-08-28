Sunday, August 28th | 1 Elul 5782

August 28, 2022 11:34 am
Report: Hezbollah Leader Meets with Hamas Officials

avatar by i24 News

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is seen addressing supporters, in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Reuters.

i24 NewsLebanon’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met with a delegation of Hamas officials in Beirut on Sunday, according to the Lebanon-based Akhbar Al Yawm news agency.

Nasrallah met with key decision-makers from the Gaza-based terrorist organization, including Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the group’s political bureau, and senior officials Khalil al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan.

During their meeting, Nasrallah and Hamas officials reviewed “the latest political and practical developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, including recent tensions in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Jerusalem,” Hezbollah said in a statement after the meeting.

The meeting comes days after Nasrallah discussed regional developments with Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Nakhaleh.

Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported that potential cooperation between Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad was discussed at the meeting, stressing that the two men discussed “the expected roles of different parts of the axis of resistance during the next stage.”

However, the report did not specify it further.

The two meetings come as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah recently increased after repeated threats from Nasrallah over offshore fields believed to contain natural gas deposits.

It raised concerns in Israel about further violence with its neighboring country to the north.

