Sunday, September 4th | 8 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Snap Sacks Dozens of Employees in Israel, to Close Herzliya R&D Center

Israel: Gantz Chooses Herzi Halevi as New Military Chief of Staff

Gaza: Hamas Executes 5 Palestinians, 2 for ‘Collaboration’

Zelensky Discusses Urgent Aid, Russia Sanctions with EU Chief

Italy’s Meloni Warns of Broader Risks Posed by Ukraine conflict

West Bank: Five Wounded As Shots Fired at Israeli Soldiers’ Bus In Jordan Valley

Thousands of Russians Bid Farewell to Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev ‘the Peacemaker’

Erdogan Accuses Greece of ‘Occupying’ Demilitarized Islands

Qatar to Allow Beer Sales at World Cup Games 3 Hours Before Kickoff

Turkish Warship Docks in Israel, First Time in Over a Decade

September 4, 2022 10:46 am
0

Snap Sacks Dozens of Employees in Israel, to Close Herzliya R&D Center

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

The marina of Herzliya. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTechSnap is laying off around 30 employees in Israel, most of them from its R&D center in Herzliya. The center was based on the acquisition of Israeli startup Voca.ai in 2020. The company’s other centers in Israel, located in Tel Aviv and Kfar Yehoshua, will only be marginally affected by the layoffs at the social media giant.

Snap announced last Wednesday that it will lay off 20% of all staff and shut down projects, including mobile games and novelties like a flying drone camera. The cuts will help the company save an estimated $500 million in costs annually, Snap said.

Snap’s activity in Israel is based on two acquisitions of local startups. The first was of AR startup Cimagine and the second was of Voca.ai, which was acquired for around $70 million in November 2020.

Snap and other social media platforms including Meta have all suffered from privacy updates that Apple introduced on iPhones last year. These have made it difficult for digital ad sellers and advertisers to target ads to relevant audiences and measure their sales results.

Snap will also discontinue investment in its Pixy flying drone camera, just a few months after its debut in May.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.