Monday, September 5th | 9 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

European Politicians Blast UN Official for Ignoring Antisemitism in Palestinian Textbooks

IDF Has Arrested 1,500 Terror Operatives, ‘Lack of Governance’ By The PA in West Bank to Blame For Violence: Chief of Staff

Germany Asks for Forgiveness for ‘Fatal’ Failures of 1972 Munich Olympics Attack on Israeli Athletes

Italian Soccer Federation Investigates Antisemitic Chants From Fans of Two Teams

Jewish Frontman of Rock Band Counting Crows Reminisces About Working in Israeli Kibbutz

Pro-Violence Message Dominates Anti-Israel Events — It’s Time to Speak Up

Jewish Khazar Mafia Controls Ukraine: A New Jewish Conspiracy Theory

As Summer Recess Ends, the Boycott Israel Movement Marches On

UK Student Body Suspends President Accused of Antisemitism

History Repeating Itself as Bethlehem’s Christians Face Extinction

September 5, 2022 4:51 pm
0

IDF Has Arrested 1,500 Terror Operatives, ‘Lack of Governance’ By The PA in West Bank to Blame For Violence: Chief of Staff

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Aviv Kochavi speaks at a military convention on September 5, 2022. Photo: IDF

The Israeli military arrested around 1,500 terror operatives and thwarted hundreds of attacks in the months since undertaking a major operation to stem an uptick in Palestinian violence, its chief of staff said Monday.

“In light of a severe increase in the scope of attacks in the West Bank, the IDF launched Operation Breakwater a few months ago, and significantly increased its counterterrorism activities,” said Lt. Col. Aviv Kochavi at a military convention on Monday.

The operation was launched in response to a surge in terrorism by Palestinian and Arab Israeli perpetrators beginning in March, which has left more than 80 people killed or injured in various shooting, stabbing, ramming, and firebombing attacks as of last month. Attacks have taken place in cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Beersheba, Haifa, Hadera, Elad, and Bnei Brak, as well as in the West Bank.

As part of Operation Breakwater, “so far some 1,500 wanted persons have been arrested and hundreds of terrorist attacks have been thwarted,” said Kochavi, according to a statement shared by the military.

Related coverage

September 5, 2022 8:26 am
0

Israeli Start-Ups Raised $1.1 Billion in August

JNS.org - Israel start-ups raised $1.1 billion in August alone, the Globes business daily reported on Sunday. Citing research by the Israeli...

The increase in terrorism stems, in part, from the failure of the Palestinian Authority’s security forces, “leading to a lack of governance in certain areas of the West Bank, which constitute fertile ground for the growth of terrorism,” the chief of staff said.

“Our mission is to thwart terrorism — for that purpose, we will reach every city, neighborhood, alley, house or basement,” added Kochavi, who will retire from his post in January. “Our activity will continue and we are prepared to increase it as needed.”

At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces so far this year, according to the Palestinian Authority health ministry. The number includes terrorists who carried out attacks inside Israel and Palestinian youth who have violently confronted Israeli soldiers in the West Bank

Kochavi’s comments came shortly after an explosive device was thrown at an Israeli military post near the town of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank on Sunday night, lightly injuring four soldiers. Earlier in the day, a bus carrying new military recruits in the Jordan Valley came under fire from Palestinian gunmen, who seemingly also sought to torch the bus. Several people were wounded, including the civilian bus driver.

Two of the shooters, both residents of Jenin in the West Bank, were detained after their vehicle caught on fire, and have been hospitalized in Israel’s Tel Hashomer with burns. The third assailant — their respective father and uncle — managed to escape and continues to evade authorities. He has been identified as a Palestinian man in his 50s who lives in the Jordan Valley town of Jiftlik, and is believed to have used a vehicle with Israeli license plates that is owned by his wife, an Israeli citizen.

Amid the attacks, Israeli security forces detained 17 terrorism suspects overnight Sunday and on Monday morning, as well as weapons, ammunition, and more than 10,000 NIS (some $2,900) in illegal funds that the military said was designated for terrorist activities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.