September 6, 2022 7:53 am
Clashes Erupt as IDF Razes Dizengoff Shooter’s Jenin Home

avatar by JNS.org

The scene of a shooting on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff street. Photo: United Hatzalah.

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday night demolished the Jenin home of the terrorist that carried out a deadly attack in Tel Aviv in April.

The demolition went ahead after a petition from the terrorists’ families was rejected by the Supreme Court on May 30, 2022.

Violent clashes broke out during the demolition, with rioters burning tires and hurling stones, firebombs and explosive devices at Israeli troops, who responded with riot dispersal tools.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

R’aam Hazam, 28, opened fire on a crowded pub on Dizengoff Street on April 7, 2022, killing three Israeli civilians and wounding 15. He then fled on foot to Jaffa, where he was killed in a firefight with Israel Security Agency agents.

