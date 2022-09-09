Friday, September 9th | 13 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

BBC Arabic Journos Delete Disturbing Tweets After Watchdog Uncovered Anti-Israel Posts

Media Uses Reporters Tragic Death to Defame Israel

Media Push False Narrative About IDF Rules of Engagement Following Reporters’ Tragic Death

Exodus vs. Birth of a Nation: Media Miss Mark on Jewish Self-Determination, Palestinian Nationalism

German Police Fine Jewish Activist For Staging Pro-Israel Counter-Demonstration at Palestinian Rally

PBS Offers Free Lesson Plans, Teaching Course for Educators Related to Upcoming Ken Burns Holocaust Documentary

New York State Assemblymember Calls on State A.G. to Launch Investigation into Financial Firm Over BDS Allegations

Australian Lawmakers Call For Holocaust Education

The Queen Is Dead; Long Live The King?

US Imposes Sanctions On Iran Over Cyber Activities, Cyberattack On Albania

September 9, 2022 1:44 pm
0

New York State Assemblymember Calls on State A.G. to Launch Investigation into Financial Firm Over BDS Allegations

avatar by Andrew Bernard

 

New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson.

New York State Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-NY27) has requested that New York’s Attorney General Letitia James open an investigation into the Chicago-based financial services firm Morningstar, Inc., for potential criminal involvement in the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

The August 31 letter cites concerns that Morningstar’s subsidiary Sustainalytics, which focuses on ratings and research related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, continues to issue ratings whose anti-Israel bias may be a violation of New York law.

“One primary example is Sustainalyics’ reliance on anti-Israel sources,” the letter said, “such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, in its assessments of companies related to Israel. Another example is Sustainalytics’ unfair categorization of Israel, a free democracy, with authoritarian regimes such as Saudi Arabia, solely due to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.”

Related coverage

September 8, 2022 3:56 pm
0

New Grant Program to Support Fight Against Antisemitism on College Campuses

Grants to fight antisemitism on campus were announced today by the Academic Engagement Network (AEN), an independent pro-Israel campus group. Yale...

In August, 17 state attorneys general wrote a letter to Morningstar asking it to verify that it was not participating in BDS. A spokesperson for Morningstar told The Algemeiner that the firm “does not support the BDS movement.”

18 states have now joined a Missouri probe into the firm. In June, Illinois concluded in its investigation of Morningstar that the firm had not violated state law.

In June, Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor issued a statement addressing allegations that Morningstar is affiliated with the BDS movement. He said that an external  review of Sustainalytics found no evidence that it “encouraged divestment from Israel” but confirmed that at least one of its departments singled out businesses “linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“It also sometimes used inflammatory language and failed to provide sourcing attribution clearly and consistently,” Kapoor continued.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.