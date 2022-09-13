OneRepublic Lead Singer Says They’re ‘Pumped’ to Return to Israel for Concert in November

Tuesday, September 13th | 17 Elul 5782

September 13, 2022 11:45 am
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

OneRepublic in 2017. Photo: Sry85 via Wikimedia Commons.

OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder recalled the American pop rock band’s “crazy” performance in Israel seven years ago ahead of their upcoming concert on Nov. 8 at the Live Park amphitheater in Rishon LeZion.

“We are so excited to be coming back to Israel,” the “Counting Stars” singer said in a clip shared Monday on Instagram by Live Nation Israel. He also said, “We had the absolute best time the last time we were there. I will never forget that show – 22,000 people  – it was crazy. We’re so pumped to do it again. Can’t wait to see you there.”

OneRepublic last performed in Israel in May 2015 in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park. According to their website, the Grammy-nominated band’s November concert in Israel is their only stop in the Middle East as part of their world tour, though it was originally announced in June that they would also perform in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The band will also make stops in Switzerland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

OneRepublic’s 2015 show in Yarkon Park was condemned by supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, but the criticism did not deter the band from performing for their Israeli fans. Tedder said during the concert in Yarkon Park, “we don’t take sides. We’re here for the people. We just love people and you’re great people,” Ynet reported.

