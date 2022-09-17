Saturday, September 17th | 21 Elul 5782

September 17, 2022 11:00 am
Israel’s Herzog to Pay First State Trip to Bahrain

avatar by i24 News

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog meets with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on January 30, 2022. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO

i24 News – Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is set to undertake a historic trip to Bahrain, two years after the normalization of ties between the two countries.

The official announced the upcoming visit – which would be a first of its kind by an Israeli official – at a Thursday reception in honor of the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the Israeli city of Herzliya.

“I shall visit Bahrain in the coming months as the guest of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in order to continue the joint exploration of new ways to enhance our nations’ cooperation, for the sake of peace, prosperity, and success of the entire region,” Herzog said.

“The world looks at the Abraham Accords with awe and respect and says there’s a new Middle East in many ways, being created and moving forward,” he added.

September 17, 2022 8:00 am
The US-brokered Abraham Accords normalized ties with several Arab states, with the UAE and Bahrain the first to sign the accords with Israel in September 2020 at the White House.

Two years since the signing of the Abraham Accords, there has been a multitude of bilateral agreements in various areas, including trade, tourism, technology, and innovation.

