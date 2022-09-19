Monday, September 19th | 23 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Movie About Female Arab and Jewish City Workers Emerges as Israel’s Oscar Entry

Suspension of ‘Antisemitic’ College Paper Editor Denounced By Student Groups

New York Times Ups Attack on Hasidic Jews, Publishing Editorial Riddled With Contradictions and Contempt

Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Lowered into Vault Ahead of Private Burial

Has Marvel Surrendered to Anti-Israel Pressure After Introducing Israeli Superhero?

‘Four Winters’ Highlights Courageous Jews Who Fought Against the Nazis

For Palestinians, Israeli Kindness Is a Sin

The Abraham Accords Face Challenges Ahead

IDF Chief of Staff Denounces Iranian President Raisi’s Holocaust Denial During Visit to Auschwitz

US Rep. Torres Calls to Probe NYC’s ‘Failure’ to Prosecute Hate Crimes

September 19, 2022 1:19 pm
0

Movie About Female Arab and Jewish City Workers Emerges as Israel’s Oscar Entry

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A scene from the trailer for “Cinema Sabaya.” Photo: YouTube screenshot.

An Israeli film about Arab and Jewish municipal workers who participate in a video workshop won best picture at Israel’s Ophir Awards on Sunday, automatically qualifying as the Jewish state’s selection for consideration for a nomination in the best international feature category at the Academy Awards.

In “Cinema Sabaya,” from filmmaker Orit Fouks Rotem, a group of female city workers take part in a video workshop, hosted by a young filmmaker, and document their lives. “With each raw homemade footage shot by the women and shared with the others, the group dynamic forces them to challenge their views and beliefs as they get to know each other and themselves better,” according to the film’s synopsis.

“I think that the film offers a rare glimpse to the hidden depths of the lives of Jewish and Palestinian women, where their central point of convergence, the most profound thing they had in common, is simply being a woman,” said Rotem. “This turned to be stronger than their religion or cultural world. I hope the film will offer an intimate and empowering conversation, not ignoring the different backgrounds, but rather proving that this does not provide an obstacle in creating deep connections and true friendships. Women who want their stories to be heard, but are scared, or are unable, to tell them in the first person. Therefore, this is a film that also deals with the power of cinema.”

“Cinema Sabaya” took home a total of five wins at the Ophir Awards, including best director for Rotem, best costume, best casting and best supporting actress for Joanna Said, who plays an Arab woman who wants to get a driver’s license and become independent of her husband. The film was also the winner of the best debut feature film award and the audience award at the 2021 Jerusalem Film Festival.

Related coverage

September 18, 2022 11:34 am
0

Marvel Controversy: Israeli Heroine Sabra Outrages Arab World

i24 News - Marvel has responded to criticism over an Israeli character to be played by an Israeli actress in...

Watch the trailer for “Cinema Sabaya” below.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.