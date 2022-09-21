Wednesday, September 21st | 25 Elul 5782

Central Bureau of Statistics: Israel's Population Nears 10 Million

September 21, 2022 7:47 am
Central Bureau of Statistics: Israel’s Population Nears 10 Million

A general view shows thousands of Jewish worshipers attending the priestly blessing on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, Sept. 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – The population of Israel is just over 9.5 million people ahead of the Jewish New Year, according to data issued by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Tuesday.

The country has a population of 9.593 million people, according to the CBS. A total of 7.069 million (74 percent) identify as Jewish, 2.026 million (21 percent) as Arab and 498,000 (5 percent) as neither.

The bureau stated that the Israeli population will reach 10 million by 2024, 15 million by 2048 and 20 million by the end of 2065.

Jews in Israel who are at least 20 years old are identified as 45.3 percent secular, 19.2 percent traditional, 13.9 percent traditional-religious, 10.7 percent religious and 10.5 percent Haredi.

Average life expectancy for Israeli men is 80.5 years compared to 84.6 years for women.

According to the data, 177,000 babies were born in Israel this year; 49,000 people made aliyah; and 2,000 Israelis returned to Israel after living abroad.

