Friday, September 23rd | 27 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

One-Man Show About Polish Resistance Fighter, World War II Hero Jan Karski Premieres in New York

Leading German Catholic Bishop Warns Against Antisemitism in Rosh Hashanah Message

Chelsea Film Festival Lineup Includes Six Israeli Shorts, Documentaries and Feature Films

Avigayil and Muhammad are the Most Popular Baby Names in Israel

Israeli Navy and US Fifth Fleet Complete ‘Digital Shield’ Joint Exercise

Pope Francis, Israel’s Chief Rabbis Discuss Interfaith Coexistence in Kazakhstan

Israelis Lead International Hunt for Innovative Cancer Treatments

Russia Holds Referendums in Occupied Ukrainian Areas Amid International Condemnation

Lapid Calls for Two State Solution to Conflict With Palestinians in UN General Assembly Address

US Treasury Department Sanctions Iranian Morality Police Over Mahsa Amini Killing

September 23, 2022 12:32 pm
0

One-Man Show About Polish Resistance Fighter, World War II Hero Jan Karski Premieres in New York

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A sculpture in the Polish city of Krakow showing Holocaust hero Jan Karski. Photo: Screenshot.

An off-Broadway solo performance about the World War II Polish resistance fighter and hero Jan Karski premiered this month at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in New York City.

“Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski,” presented by Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA), is a story of “moral courage and individual responsibility” starring Oscar nominee and “Nomadland” actor David Strathairn as Karski, who died in 2000.

Karski was captured by the German invading forces while serving in the Polish army in 1939 but escaped when he was being deported to a POW camp. He went on to serve in the Polish underground resistance.

In 1942, Karski risked his life by transporting a report that provided first-hand eyewitness testimony about the horrors taking place in Nazi-occupied Poland, including in the Warsaw Ghetto and a Nazi-run transit camp. He traveled to London, relayed the report to the Polish government-in-exile, and also met with then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and other politicians, journalists, and public figures. Karski afterwards went on to the United States, where he met with US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Related coverage

January 25, 2022 12:21 pm
0

Foundation Honoring Holocaust Hero Jan Karski Among Groups Blacklisted by Controversial Polish Education Official

A foundation named in honor of the World War II Polish resistance hero Jan Karksi has been included on a...

“Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski” was created at The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics at Georgetown University, where Karski earned his doctorate and taught for four decades after World War II. The solo performance is directed by Derek Goldman, who worked with Clark Young on creating a script almost solely based on Karski’s own words with contributions from his former students and colleagues.

“Remember This” premiered in 2019 at Georgetown University and then played in London at the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. It has also been performed in Washington, D.C, and Chicago.

In an address to Holocaust scholars at the US State Department in 1981, Karski, a devout Catholic, said, “My faith makes me say that humanity has committed a second original sin by allowing the Holocaust. This sin will haunt humanity until the end of the world. It haunts me. I want it to stay that way.” The Jan Karski Educational Foundation and the Jan Karski Society were both established in his memory.

“Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski” will run at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center through October 9.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.