Egging of Jewish Fraternity House on Rosh Hashanah Being Investigated by Rutgers University Police

The house of a Jewish fraternity at Rutgers University (RU) was vandalized during Rosh Hashanah.

News of the incident was first reported by StopAntisemitism, a US-based watchdog, on Monday in a post showing the ground outside an entrance at Alpha Epsilon Pi’s (AEPi) house splattered with eggs.

“This is now the 3rd time the Jewish fraternity house has been egged,” the group noted. “What is campus police and administrators doing to catch those responsible?”

Rutgers University confirmed to The Algemeiner that the Rutgers University Police Department is investigating the matter and has contacted the Middlesex County Prosecutor.

“Neither hatred nor bigotry has a place at Rutgers, nor should they have a place anywhere in the world,” a university spokesperson said. “At Rutgers, we believe that antisemitism and all forms of racism, intolerance, and xenophobia are unacceptable wherever and whenever they occur.”

On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a statement directly addressing “those who vandalized Rutgers University’s Jewish fraternity.”

“Antisemitism has no place in New Jersey,” he said. “I will always condemn and speak out against bigotry and intolerance.”

AEPi’s house has been targeted before. In April, on the last day of Passover, a caravan of participants from a Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) rally drove there, shouting antisemitic slurs and spitting in the direction of fraternity members. Four days later, before Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, the house was egged during a 24-hour reading of the names of Holocaust victims.

The egging was also one of four antisemitic incidents reported during Rosh Hashanah, the first of the High Holy Days.

Jewish on Campus, a nonprofit that monitors antisemitism in higher education, tweeted on Wednesday that a swastika was carved into a ceiling at American University and that antisemitic propaganda was discovered at the University of Michigan and SUNY Oneonta.